‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 3 By Disney+

Encore! Disney+ has renewed the praised original series High School Musical:The Musical: The Series for a third season.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand, Better Nate Than Ever), season three will follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights. Production for the third season will relocate from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles and begin later this year.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said Federle.

Seasons one and two are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. In season one, the series follows members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. Season two culminates in a performance of Beauty and the Beast.

The soundtracks for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season one, season two, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special have drawn 1 billion, 438 million combined streams to date.

Watch on Deadline

Seasons one and two of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series are currently available on Disney+.