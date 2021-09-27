HFPA Adds Five To Credentials Committee To Aid In Diversity Reforms, Help Select New Members

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added five new people to its nine-member Credentials Committee. The group helps select new members, a key element in the Golden Globes organization’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group.

The new committee members are Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson. Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia were added in August. The HFPA said in its announcement today that “a class of new members to be announced within the week,” apparently to round out the nine-member group.

The Credentials Committee is tasked with vetting applicants for membership according to new guidelines adopted in August. Those guidelines no longer limit membership to print journalism. They also open the pool of applicants to any journalist living and working in the U.S. Prospective members must submit eight pieces of work from the past two years. There is no longer a “sponsorship requirement” for new members. And finally, existing members will have to meet these same standards annually.

The group, which presents the Golden Globe Awards, calls the move “one of the most important steps” in its “comprehensive reform plan” announced in May.

In recent weeks, the HFPA has added a long list of committee members and executives. The group’s Advisory Board, which is responsible for identifying Credentials Committee candidates, added Shaka McGlotten, Santiago Pozo and Paula Williams Madison. Its Board of Directors was expanded to include “independent directors” Jeff Harris, Dr. Joanna Dodd Massey and Sharlette Hambrick. They will serve as non-members responsible for overseeing the organization’s reform plan. Last week, the HFPA announced Adam Tanswell as Executive Secretary and Henry Arnaud as Treasurer. It is currently searching for a new CEO.