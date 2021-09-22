‘Assassin Club’: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill & ‘Suicide Squad’ Breakout Daniela Melchior Are Starring In Action Spy Movie Shooting In Italy

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one that has gone under the radar. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior have been quietly filming action film Assassin Club in Italy.

EuropaCorp veteran Camille Delamarre (Transporter: Refueled) is directing the movie, which has just wrapped shoot in Turin, Italy.

Assassin Club takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins. In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Henry Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Melchior) alive.

The project is produced and financed by Film Bridge International (FBI) with additional funding provided by 828 Media Capital.

“Assassin Club delivers the cinematic experience audiences love,” said Ellen Wander, CEO of Film Bridge International, which is repping sales.

Wander produced the film along with FBI’s Jordan Dykstra, Motus Studios’ Emanuele Moretti, and 828 Media Capital’s Todd Lundbohm.

“Our director Camille Delamarre came to this project with an inspired vision, and we look forward to his remarkable talents in the editing room. When the film is completed, it will be a thrilling ride for audiences throughout the world. Assassin Club is a fast paced mix of pulse-pounding action and espionage – all set within the beautiful backdrop of Italy,” said Dykstra. “We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Golding is coming off action pics Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

Next up on Film Bridge International’s in-house production slate is The Requin, the shark-attack thriller from writer-director Le-Van Kiet and starring Alicia Silverstone, which is set to release in cinemas and on streaming platforms in Q1, 2022, the thriller Spinning Man starring Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pearce, and Minnie Driver, and crime thriller Misconduct with Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, and Josh Duhamel.

