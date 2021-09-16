Heather Graham To Co-Star Opposite Dennis Quaid In MGM & LightWorkers’ ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham has signed on to star alongside Dennis Quaid in MGM and LightWorkers’ faith-based family drama, On a Wing and a Prayer. Sean McNamara will direct the pic and with Brian Egeston penning the script. The movie will be produced by Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford with Mark Burnett executive producing. It is expected to begin shooting this fall and will bow on Aug. 31, 2022.

The film follows an airline passenger (Quaid), who is forced to land the plane he is traveling on safely in order to save his entire family after the pilot unexpectedly dies mid-flight. Based on an astonishing true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows one man’s harrowing journey to save his family from insurmountable danger.

Best known for roles in Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me, Graham most recently starred in the conspiracy thriller film Wander, opposite Aaron Eckhart and Kathryn Winnick, and The Stand, CBS All Access’ series adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Next up, Graham will appear in The Last Son with Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly. Her additional film credits include the critically acclaimed film, Half Magic, which she wrote, directed and starred in and The Rest of Us which premiered to rave reviews at TIFF 2019. In TV, Graham starred opposite Edie Falco in NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders and Showtime’s Californication starring David Duchnovy. She is represented by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes