HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Adds Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu & Tomohisa Yamashita As Series Regulars

Cast is being finalized on Tokyo Vice, the crime drama loosely based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir about a crime reporter on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

Series regulars added include Hideaki Ito (Tokkai), Show Kasamatsu (Flowers and Rain) and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Man from Toronto). Further additions include Shun Sugata (Tomorrow’s Dinner Table), Masato Hagiwara (Tokkai), Ayumi Tanida (The Return), and Kosuke Toyohara (Yakuza and The Family).

They join the previously announced Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi. Michael Mann directed the Tokyo Vice pilot and serves as an executive producer along with J.T. Rogers, Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Ansel Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher. J.T. Rogers created and wrote the series.

Endeavor Content and Japanese pay-TV broadcaster WOWOW are producing for HBO Max. The show is expected to debut in early 2022.