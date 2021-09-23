HBO Max Sets Documentary Series About DC’s History & Legacy From Leslie Iwerks

HBO Max will highlight the influential legacy of comics powerhouse DC in a three-part documentary series from Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, producer and showrunner Leslie Iwerks and Greg Berlanti.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.

“DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre defining Super Hero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter. We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey,” said Jim Lee, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, DC.

Iwerks received an Outstanding Nonfiction Special Emmy nomination in 2008 for her work on The Pixar Story, a documentary that took audiences behind the scenes of the animation powerhouse. In 2007 Iwerks earned a Best Documentary, Short Subjects Oscar nomination for Recycled Life, which she shared with Mike Gad. Her additional credits include The Imagineering Story, Downstream, League of Legends Origins and Citizen Hearts. Iwerks is repped by Gersh.

The documentary series expands on HBO Max’s DC content, which already features a number of titles including Doom Patrol, Titans and the upcoming Peacmaker series. Iwerks will exeuctive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Co-executive-producers are Mark Catalena, Rachael Jerahian, and Jonathan Gabay. The series will be co-directed by Iwerks and Catalena.