HBO Max Pa’lante! Launches The Pa’lante! Promise Through Partnership With WarnerMedia’s OneFifty Studio

HBO Max Pa’lante!, the social-first audience initiative aimed at driving culturally-relevant programming on HBO Max is launching the Pa’lante! Promise. Through a creative partnership with OneFifty — WarnerMedia’s artistic studio — the goal is to support Latino creatives whose work has a strong cultural aesthetic and features Latinos in front of and behind the scenes. The initiative includes a slate of original projects and a roster of OneFifty-acquired Latin films that will premiere on HBO Max.

“Visibility and opportunity is everything,” said Jessica Vargas, Director of Multicultural Marketing, HBO Max and HBO. “The Pa’lante! Promise and WarnerMedia OneFifty is a great example of a network creating a platform where Latin creatives and their work are supported and elevated, through promotional campaigns that resonate with our audience in an authentic way.”

“We are thrilled and excited to be collaborating with HBO Max Pa’lante! on this exciting and powerful slate of projects. This slate captures the vision of the amazing artists involved and that of OneFifty,” said Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia OneFifty & Vice President, Artistic and Cultural Innovations.

The first Pa’lante! Promise-supported original projects going into pre-development next year include:

The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet – dark comedy short

At a Latino celebration party, things escalate after a father pressures his grown son to play the trumpet for his guests.

A Love Supreme – dramedy feature

A Love Supreme is a single camera Drama/Comedy ‘Mixtape’ series about relationships, friendships, breakups and makeups of Latinx childhood friends from Uptown, Nueva York City.

L.A.tinas – episodic bi-lingual dramedy

Four very different Hispanic women living in Los Angeles pursuing their American dreams while trying to retain their heritage.

Harvest – sci-fi feature

In a futuristic world where white people, animals and water have nearly disappeared, a Latina and an AfroLatina must decide if they should save their child with an illegal heart transplant harvested from the bodies of migrants.

The HBO Max and WarnerMedia OneFifty slate of Latin content, helmed by Latino filmmakers, that will premiere on HBO Max in the next year includes:

Acuitzeramo – drama short, debuts January 2022

After losing his partner of 15 years, Salvador must confront his late partner’s estranged son, Anthony, who was unaware of his father’s homosexuality.

Anacronte – animated short, debuts 9/15/21

Anacronte is a 3D animated short film that, without dialogue, addresses humanity’s struggle against misfortune.

A La Calle – feature documentary, debuts 9/15/21

A documentary about Maduro’s oppressive regime in Venezuela and the prominent figures opposing the government.

Rosa – drama short, debuts 10/1/21

A part-time florist runs an illicit operation shipping the bodies of deceased immigrants back to their home countries.

Nina Furia – episodic YA drama, debuts 10/1/21

A series examining the everyday lives of a group of Nicaraguan students exiled in Costa Rica.

Son of Monarchs – drama feature, debuts 11/2/21

A New York City biologist returns to his hometown in Mexico and undergoes a personal transformation in the migratory butterfly forests of Michoacán.

The 90-Day Plan – YA comedy short, debuts 11/1/21

Two young teens hatch a plan to rob a bank using Hollywood heist films as their guide.