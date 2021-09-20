HBO Max Unveils First Footage From ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel, ‘Peacemaker’, More

We’ve the gotten the first glimpse of footage from HBO Max’s new series, the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That…, the John Cena-starring Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, as well as Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. The footage aired in a brand spot during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night on CBS.

Also featured in the fast-moving clip are first looks at new seasons of HBO series Succession, Euphoria, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Footage of And Just Like That.., features affectionate moments between Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth), including a kiss.

And Just Like That… stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis with the trio reprising their characters in the original series, navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30’s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50’s.

Parker, Davis and Nixon executive produce along with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of John Cena’s character that he plays in the Warner Bros. film which was released in August. Peacemaker is a guy who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Gunn, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.



The Sex Lives of College Girls follows roommates at the prestigious New England university Essex college who are described as “equal parts lovable and infuriating.”

Kaling and Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produce with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

