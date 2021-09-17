HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ To Have In-Season Edition Spotlighting Indianapolis Colts

It’s not just for preseason anymore. Sports reality franchise Hard Knocks will bow its first in-season edition this November, this segment featuring the Indianapolis Colts.

HBO Sports and NFL Films will team for Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts, set to bow in a multi-episode primetime docuseries on the AFC South team. The show bows Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 PM ET.

The Emmy-winning series will feature its staple of all-access coverage, following the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.

The series will be available on HBO and via HBO Max streaming.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films senior executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

Hard Knocks debuted in the summer of 2001 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. In all, 16 training camp editions of the 18-time Emmy-winning series have been produced. The Dallas Cowboys recently completed their third season of being featured on the franchise. The Colts will be making their series debut.