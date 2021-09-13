Hayley Atwell To Voice Lara Croft In Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Hayley Atwell, who is part of the Marvel universe as Agent Peggy Carter and who is next up in Mission: Impossible 7, has been cast as the voice of Lara Croft in Netflix and Legendary’s Tomb Raider anime series. It is based on the Square Enix action-adventure video game that has spawned comic books and three feature films, with a fourth on the way.

The anime series, first announced in January, will pick up after the video game reboot trilogy, and follow the heroine 25 years after her first game appeared as she explores new territory. Tomb Raider will be written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), who is executive producing with dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss. Jacob Robinson will be an executive producer via his company Tractor Pants.

On the big screen, Lara Croft, an archaeologist, treasure hunter and thrill seeker, was played by Angelina Jolie in two films in 2001 and 2003. The franchise was revived in 2018 with Alicia Vikander in the lead role; a sequel to that pic is in the works with Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green writing and directing.

The Tomb Raider video games, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix, have sold more that 81 million copies in their quarter-century of existence. The most recent release in the series was 2018’s Shadow

of the Tomb Raider.

Atwell, whose credits also include the films Blinded By the Light, Christopher Robin, The Duchess and Brideshead Revisited, is up next in another animated TV series, this one reviving Agent Carter for Disney+’s Marvel’s anthology What If? She is repped by CAA, Management 360, Hamilton Hodell and Ziffren Brittenham.