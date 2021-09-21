‘Harry Potter’ Scribe Steve Kloves Tapped To Adapt ‘Northern Spy’ For Netflix With Stacey Sher Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After playing a part in making the Harry Potter franchise a multibillion-dollar global box office hit, screenwriter Steve Kloves has found a more adult adaptation to take on. Sources tell Deadline that he is set to adapt Flynn Berry’s New York Times bestseller Northern Spy for Netflix. Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher will produce. Kloves will also exec produce.

The story is set in the midst of renewed sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and follows a woman who learns that her younger sister has not only been working for the IRA but also has become an MI5 informer. To protect her family, the older sister helps pass information to MI5, but the IRA eventually tries to conscript her.

When Viking published the book in April, Netflix aggressively pursued rights to the novel and sources say some of the industry’s top talent are already raising their hand to star in the adaptation.

Similar to what Chris Morgan did for the Fast & Furious franchise, Kloves was one of those rare writers that remained on to write every installment in the Harry Potter franchise starting with Sorcerer’s Stone and ending with The Deathly Hallows Part 2. Following the end of the franchise, he remained on to produce the spinoff series Fantastic Beasts while he took his time finding a next project to board.

Kloves is repped by CAA and attorney Don Steele. Berry is repped by CAA for film and TV, and Emily Forland at Brandt & Hochman for publishing. Sher is repped CAA and attorney Kevin Marks of Gang, Tyre.