‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’: Helen Mirren To Host Competition Series For WarnerMedia

Dame Helen Mirren is set to host Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a competition series commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Warner Bros. film franchise’s launch, with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The special four-part event will see fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World put their knowledge to the test, contending for the honorary title of House Cup champion. It will feature hundreds of Potter-themed trivia questions and special guest surprises, along with a play-along component for those tuning in.

Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is being produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. The event series is set to tape later this month and will be simulcast later this year on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, then becoming available for streaming on HBO Max.

“We’re creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there’s no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms,” said Tom Ascheim, who serves as President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” added Mirren. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

In her role as host, the Oscar winner will continue to broaden her relationship with WarnerMedia. She’s already set to star as supervillain Hespera in their New Line DC sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

For those uninitiated, the Harry Potter films are based on Rowling’s massively popular, seven-part fantasy book series, which originated with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone back in 1997. They center on a young wizard of the same name (played by Daniel Radcliffe) who comes of age amidst great darkness at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, finding an archenemy in the unearthy Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Between 2001 and 2011, Warner Bros. released eight Potter films, which grossed more than $7.7 billion worldwide. Thus far, Rowling’s book series has also spawned plays, games and theme park attractions, along with the spin-off book and film series Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and other written works.