‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton Carted Off Golf Course Following Collapse

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapsed at the end of a celebrity golf match on Thursday, and was subsequently carted off the course, according to multiple reports.

The cause of his collapse, and his current condition have not yet been disclosed, though he was apparently conscious as he left the scene.

The event took place at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin course known as Whistling Straits ahead of the Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday. The 34-year-old actor was a member of a European team, competing with the U.S.

Felton’s reps did not immediately return a request for comment. We’ll update this story with further details as they come in.