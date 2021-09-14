‘Happiest Season’ Duo Clea DuVall & Mary Holland Reteam For ‘Day Job’ Comedy Series In The Works With Temple Hill & Lionsgate TV

EXCLUSIVE: Clea DuVall and Mary Holland, who co-wrote Kristen Stewart-fronted romantic comedy feature Happiest Season, are turning their attention to the small screen for their next project.

The pair are developing single-camera comedy series Day Job with Dave producer Temple Hill and Lionsgate TV.

The half-hour series, which the pair came up with while working on Happiest Season, follows a naive woman named Meg, who will be played by Holland, who is oblivious to the fact that she has never quite fit in with her wealthy, business-savvy family. When Meg is framed by her father for a white-collar crime she is not smart enough to commit, Meg attempts to sever ties with him and the rest of her family, and vows to start a new life without any of their help. Armed with zero life experience or skills, Meg joins the workforce and quickly discovers that the road to her fresh start is not going to be as smooth as she had hoped.

DuVall, who also created Fox animated series Housebroken, will write and direct the pilot. Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers alongside DuVall and Holland, and the project is set up at Lionsgate TV where Temple Hill has a first look television deal.

Watch on Deadline

It comes after Happiest Season, which follows a woman who struggles to come out to her conservative parents at Christmas, became Hulu’s most-watched original movie to date.

DuVall is also writing, directing and exec producing IMDb TV’s High School and is filming Showtime’s The First Lady. Holland just wrapped Senior Year, which she stars in alongside Rebel Wilson, for Netflix, and will also star in the streamer’s The Woman In The House opposite Kristen Bell.

DuVall is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis and Holland is repped by ICM Partners, Atlas Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.