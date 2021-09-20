‘Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry Urges More Collaboration Between Theater & TV After Special Scores Emmy Win

Hamilton won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) on Sunday, and star Renée Elise Goldsberry used her acceptance speech to urge for more synergy between the stage and the screen.

The Disney+ special, which was shot over a series of live performances in 2016 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, beat Bo Burnham: Inside, which was considered the favorite by many; David Byrne’s American Utopia; 8:46 – Dave Chappelle; Friends: The Reunion; and A West Win Special To Benefit When We All Vote.

Goldsberry thanked Disney and producer RadicalMedia “for making Hamilton one of the television events that brought people back together last year when we were separate and alone.”

She added, “This award represents the synergy between the medium of television and theater, what a gift we can be to each other, what a gift you gave to us last year, when we were dark and dispersed, TV created the platform to come together to put on a show. On behalf of Lin Manuel Miranda and all of the company’s off Broadway and on, we say ‘look around’, the curtains are going back up and the lights are going back on.”

Goldsberry speech echoed Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham’s earlier in the night, where she called on TV to look at the world of theater more.

When asked where Miranda was – he did not attend Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles — the Girl5Eva star said that he had wanted her to “have a moment to shine.” “I believe he is finishing his movie and they just opened seven companies of Hamilton around the world. They are very busy in the business of putting theater back up and we’re very grateful to him,” she added.

Phillipa Soo, who also starred in the special, added, “We just had a Facetime on the way here in the golf cart and thanks to Facetime and Renee’s phone we were able to communicate with Lin and get a little picture of him.”

It was Hamilton’s second Emmy win after picking up the award for Technical Direction, Camerawork and Video Control at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys, out of its 12 nominations.

