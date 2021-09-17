‘Halloween’ Actress Danielle Harris To Star In Horror ‘Flesh’ From ‘The Fallout’ Backers

EXCLUSIVE: Scream queen Danielle Harris (Halloween) has signed on to star in upcoming horror film, Flesh.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but we hear it involves a deranged individual who wants to sacrifice human flesh to a malevolent spirit.

Script was written by Reine Swart and Chris McGowan. McGowan is set to direct with production slated for October.

The film will mark McGowan’s sophomore film as a director. His directorial debut was last year’s Chasing Nightmares starring Anne Heche, Graham McTavish and Michelle Randolph.