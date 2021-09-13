Guy Nattiv Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv has signed with Range Media Partners.

His upcoming directorial feature, Golda, will star Helen Mirren in the titular role as Israel’s only female prime minister, Golda Meir. The biopic chronicles the dramatic events and high-stakes decisions Meir faced during the Yom Kippur War, which followed Egypt, Syria and Jordan’s surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights in 1973. Bleecker Street and ShivHans will distribute the film in the U.S.

In 2019, Nattiv won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for Skin, which he then developed into a full-length feature starring Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga and Danielle Macdonald. The film was awarded the FIPRESCI Prize for best first-time director at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, where it was also acquired by A24. Nattiv is the third Israeli ever to win an Academy Award.

Nattiv continues to be repped by ADD Agency, ICM Partners and Cohen & Gardner.

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020, Range Media Partners’ clientele spans film, television, music, literary, and activism.