‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Abigail Spencer To Return In Season 18 As Megan Hunt

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. Abigail Spencer, who recurred as Dr. Megan Hunt in Seasons 14 and 15 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, will reprise her role in the upcoming 18th season of the medical drama.

Megan Hunt is the younger sister of Dr. Owen Hunt. Megan Hunt served in the U.S. Army as a trauma surgeon with her brother Owen, Teddy Altman and Nathan Riggs. She lives in Los Angeles with her son Farouk, a Syrian refugee she first began caring for while she was overseas.

Spencer first will be seen in the Season 18 premiere.

Spencer joined Grey’s in the first episode of Season 14 and last appeared in the 20th episode in Season 15 for a total of six episodes overall.

The news of Spencer’s return follows that of Kate Walsh, who also is coming back as a recurring in Season 18 to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery. Kim Raver previously returned as a recurring after being away for several seasons and is now a series regular. And last season saw the surprise comebacks of former Grey’s stars Patrick Dempsey, T.R Knight, Chyler Leigh and Eric Dane.

Spencer, whose breakout role came as Don Draper’s love interest in AMC’s Mad Men, most recently was seen on ABC’s drama series, Rebel, inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. She also recently starred in Hulu’s Reprisal and Season 2 of NBC’s Timeless. Spencer earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for best supporting actress for Sundance TV’s Rectify. Spencer is repped by Untitled Entertainment and United Talent.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 18 premiere is set for 9 p.m. Thursday, September 30, on ABC.

