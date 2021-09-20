You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Emmy Viewership Surges By Double Digits Over 2020's All-Time Low To Hit 7.4 Million
Greg Lipstone Exits As President Of Propagate

Greg Lipstone is leaving Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate after a three-year stint as president, Deadline has confirmed. According to sources, the decision was made at the end of Lipstone’s original contract upon evaluation of the potential for growth of his responsibilities. He will not be replaced. It is unclear what Lipstone will do next.

Lipstone previously served as CEO of All3Media America and was a founding partner and board member at ICM Partners, where he headed the agency’s international television and media department.

Propagate’s slate includes the upcoming Fox drama series Our Kind of People, HBO Max’s LFG, Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew on MotorTrend, Charmed on the CW, the Jamie Foxx-produced Hustle and Roll on Discovery+, Running Wild with Bear Grylls on Nat Geo and the upcoming NBC competition series The American Song Contest. The independent studio is backed by A+E Networks and The Raine Group.

Lipstone’s exit was first reported by Variety.

