Gracie Awards Shifts Date And Goes Virtual For 2021 Ceremony

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 46th annual Gracie Awards, honoring exemplary programming created by, for and about women, is shifting the date for its 2021 ceremony to Tuesday, October 5. The ceremony was to be live this year later this month but will shift to a virtual event for a second consecutive year that will stream on AWM’s Facebook page.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Lauren Ash and feature performances by Jewel and CeCe Winans, and will be executive produced for a sixth year in a row by Vicangelo Bulluck. It begins at 7 p.m. here.

This year’s awards, originally announced in June ahead of a planned September 27 in-person ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire, will honor Kerry Washington, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Erin Andrews along with winners including Today, CBS This Morning, Black-ish, Mrs. America and Taylor Swift’s hybrid Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

The awards, which this year come on the AWM’s 70th anniversary, serves as the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, which supports and promotes educational programs and scholarships.