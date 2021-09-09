‘Good Trouble’ Renewed For Season 4 At Freeform

GOOD TROUBLE - "Making a Metamour" - Callie and Mariana work together to figure out what really happened the night of Zack's death. This episode of "Good Trouble" airs Wednesday, July 28th at 10p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. (Freeform/Liliane Lathan) MAIA MITCHELL

There’s more Good Trouble ahead as Freeform has renewed the series for season 4 on the heels of the 90-minute season 3 finale airing on the east coast on Wednesday.

The network released a new poster celebrating the news featuring stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff.

Freeform

Good Trouble, a spin-off of The Fosters, follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. The season 3 finale finds Callie (Maia Mitchell) questioning the career choices she’s made.

The series is enjoying its most-watched season ever on Hulu and currently ranks as one of the year’s Top 10 Primetime cable drama series among Women 18-34. All three seasons are currently available to stream via Hulu.

Good Trouble is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as executive producer along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.