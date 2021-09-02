Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cameron Boyce’s Final Film ‘Runt’ Gets October Release Date After 1091 Deal; Watch The Trailer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Good Girls’ And ‘Scooby Doo’ Actor Matthew Lillard Signs With A3 Artists Agency

AP Images

Actor Matthew Lillard, best known as “Shaggy” from the Scooby Doo franchise and “Dean” in the NBC sitcom Good Girls, has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Lillard most recently starred on Good Girls opposite Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman.

Additional recent TV credits include Bosch, Barkskins, Halt & Catch Fire and The Good Wife.

On the feature side, Lillard has worked with directors Alexander Payne in The Descendants and Clint Eastwood in Trouble with the Curve.

Lillard will next be seen in the remake of He’s All That for Netflix, and he continues to voice the role of Shaggy in Scooby Doo.

He is managed by Silver Lining Entertainment.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad