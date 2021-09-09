‘Global Citizen Live’ L.A. & London Lineups Set: Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Duran Duran & More

Stevie Wonder performs at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park

Global Citizen Live has revealed the Los Angeles and London performer lineups for its worldwide show on September 25.

Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., OneRepublic, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer will play L.A.’s Greek Theatre as part of the multiple-network, 24-hour event, which will feature performances on six continents. Wonder also played the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

Across the pond, Duran Duran will headline the London show at a TBA location, with Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man also set. See the full lineups for the main concerts in New York City, Paris and Lagos, Nigeria, here.

Broadcast and streaming partners for Global Citizen Live include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Time and Twitter.

Watch on Deadline

Global Citizen

Global Citizen, the international advocacy group behind the Vax Live concert in Los Angeles on May 8, said this month’s event is aimed at defeating poverty, Covid and climate change.

Global Citizen’s stated goal for the event is call on world leaders, major corporations and foundations to donate at least 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to those most in need by September, help the 41 million people on the brink of famine by contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year and combat climate change by developing science-based targets to reach net-zero emissions.

The concert event will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live.

Executive producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.