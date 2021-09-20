You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stephen Colbert Thanks Award-Sweeper ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Last Week Tonight’ For Not Being In His Emmy Category So He Could Win

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Emmys Winners List: 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso', 'Queen's Gambit' Dominate
Read the full story

‘The Crown’s Gillian Anderson Wins Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, Dedicates Speech To Longtime Manager Connie Freiberg

Gillian Anderson earned an Emmy tonight in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. This is her second Emmy win, her first win being in 1997 for her role as Dana Scully in The X Files.

Anderson beat out her two co-stars from The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, as well as Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Aunjanue Ellis. In a season dedicated to the whirlwind love story of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher tackled the political world of Britain and her professional relationship with the Queen.

“I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would, and believed I had talent when I didn’t even think I had talent, who always advised me to take the high road,” said Anderson. “Connie, I Love you, this is for you.”

Gallery: Anya Taylor-Joy And Other Emmy Nominees On The Red Carpet

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad