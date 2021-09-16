Giancarlo Esposito To Star In Heist Drama Series ‘Jigsaw’ From Eric Garcia & Ridley Scott For Netflix

The real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy is being loosely adapted as a series for Netflix.

Giancarlo Esposito is among the cast in Jigsaw, an action heist drama that the streamer says takes a “nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control”.

The Breaking Bad star is joined by Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney and Niousha Noor in the eight-part series.

Jigsaw is currently filming at Netflix Studios in Brooklyn, making it the first production at the company’s new Bushwick studio.

Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. The series consists of eight parts ranging from 24 years before the heist to 1 year post-heist.

Jigsaw comes from Eric Garcia, the author of Matchstick Men, which was adapted as a feature film by Ridley Scott and screenwriter of Repo Men. Creator Garcia is set as showrunner and exec producer.

He will team up with Ridley Scott, who will exec produce along with his Scott Free Productions colleagues David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan, as well as Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy with Automatik Entertainment; and Russell Fine.

Jose Padilha (Elite Squad) will direct the first two episodes.

