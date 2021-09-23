CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Premiere Bumped Up To One Hour; ‘B Positive’ Return Moved Back One Week

CBS’ Ghosts story has evolved. The October 7 premiere of the network’s new comedy series now will feature two back-to-back episodes, running from 9-10 p.m. To make room for the extra half-hour, the Season 2 return of Chuck Lorre’s B Positive has been pushed to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14.

Ghosts, which was promoted heavily during CBS’ Emmys telecast over the weekend, stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a run-down country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. One little problem: It’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long also star in the series from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios. Read the loglines for the show’s first two episodes below.

Chuck Lorre’s B Positive stars Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch as Gina and Drew. He is a newly divorced dad faced with finding a kidney donor, and she’s a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Izzy G, Sara Rue, Kether Donohue and Terrence Terrell co-star in the sophomore comedy from Marco Pennette, Jim Patterson and Warner Bros Television in association with Chuck Lorre Productions.

In the Season 2 premiere, as Gina and Drew adjust to life after surgery, Drew develops romantic feelings for someone new, and Gina gets surprising news about a friend’s death.