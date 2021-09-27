‘Too Hot To Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II’ Resumes Production

EXCLUSIVE: After a production hiatus of a few years, filming is back underway on making-of documentary Too Hot To Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II, which will feature interviews with Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, director and producer Ivan Reitman, producers Joe Medjuck and Michael C. Gross, and ILM’s Dennis Muren.

The film will include a score from film and TV vet Randy Edelman who scored Ghostbusters II.

Too Hot To Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II heralds from UK brother and sister team, Anthony and Claire Bueno. It is a Bueno Production, produced by Claire Bueno, and executive-produced by Laurence Gornall of Unannounced Films.

Screen Media is theatrically re-releasing the same team’s Ghostbusters I making-of doc, Cleanin’ Up The Town (2019), on October 1.

The theatrical and VOD re-release will come shortly before Jason Reitman’s anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in November.

“Contrary to popular belief, Ghostbusters II has a huge following”, commented director Anthony Bueno, “but it’s making-of has a very different story to tell, compared to its processor, which as a filmmaker presents new and exciting challenges with regards to our storytelling…we are working diligently to deliver a respectful, but honest account of the making of Ghostbusters II.”

“We couldn’t be more honored to have Randy on board,” added producer Claire Bueno. “He’s a legend and we had such a lot of fun when we interviewed him for the doc. So, when he said ‘yes’, we couldn’t believe our luck. He will truly be an asset and help us elevate Too Hot To Handle”.