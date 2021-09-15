Germany Selects Maria Schrader’s ‘I’m Your Man’ As Its International Oscar Entry

I’m Your Man (Ich bin dein Mensch), the Maria Schrader-directed film that earned star Maren Eggert the best actress Silver Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, has been selected as Germany’s entry into the 2022 International Feature Oscar race.

The film stars Eggert as a a scientist at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin. In order to obtain research funds for her work, she is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study: For three weeks, she is to live with a humanoid robot (Dan Stevens) tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is intended to be the perfect life partner created solely to make her happy.

Bleecker Street acquired North American rights to the German-language pic and is releasing it in U.S. theaters September 24.

I’m Your Man, which also is playing at the Toronto Film Festival, was selected by a nine-member jury overseen by German Film. It was produced by Letterbox Filmproduktion in collaboration with SWR, with Lisa Blumenberg the producer and Stevens and Schrader the executive producers. It opened in German cinemas on July 1.

Germany has had recent success in the International Feature category, last nominated in 2018 with Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away and before that with 2016’s Toni Erdmann. It won the Oscar in the category three times, most recently in 2006 with von Donnersmarck’s debut feature The Lives of Others.

The International Feature shortlist of 15 films will be announced December 21, with nominations set for February 8.

