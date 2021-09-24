×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Who Killed The KLF?’ Doc Boarded By Film Mode Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group; Emma Watts Exiting Studio
Read the full story

George Clooney, Brad Pitt And Jon Watts Thriller Package Has Studios & Streamers Bidding

George Clooney Brad Pitt Jon Watts
(L-R) George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Jon Watts Mega

Deadline has confirmed that a Jon Watts-directed thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt is being bid upon by an array of studios including Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal and Warner Bros on the theatrical side and streamers Apple and Netflix.

Watts is set to write, direct and produce with Clooney producing through Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt through his Plan B Entertainment.

The storyline, which is largely being kept secret, follows two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job. Big paydays in the eight-figure range for both stars are being reported.

THR first had the news Friday.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad