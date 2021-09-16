‘Generation’ Creator Zelda Barnz Ties Series’ Loose Ends, Says Show’s Goal “Was Simply To Exist” Upon Cancellation At HBO Max

Generation (Genera+ion) may not continue on for a sophomore season at HBO Max, but creator Zelda Barnz said the series achieved its goal within its short-lived airtime.

“I think its purpose was simply to exist, as something intimate and honest for queer people,” she wrote for Entertainment Weekly. “I’m grateful we got to make this show at all, because there was a great deal of uncertainty in even pitching a show about queer teenagers in such a specific setting.”

Just a day after HBO Max announced that it had opted not to renew the Lena Dunham-produced dramedy for a second season, Barnz penned her thoughts about the cancellation for Entertainment Weekly. In addition to responding to Generation‘s abrupt end, Barnz also explained the final moments of the series finale.

Inspired by Barnz’s high school experiences, Generation is a dark yet playful show that follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. The series stars Justice Smith, Chloe East, Michael Johnston, Uly Schlesinger, Haley Sanchez, Nava Mau, Nathanya Alexander, Lukita Maxwell and Chase Sui Wonders.

In her EW post, Barnz broke down the tension between Alexander’s Arianna, East’s Naomi and Maxwell’s Delilah, and where she sees Riley (Sui Wonders) and Greta’s (Sanchez) romance going.

“There was definitely a future for Greta and Riley (but they both need to learn some communication skills),” Barnz wrote. “I’ll admit I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to continue this representation of Greta’s experience with her identity.”

She lastly addressed Chester’s (Smith) final moments on the rooftop and what that last interaction means for the show on a larger scale. The final scene of Generation takes place some time in the future, with Chester greeting a familiar face, who remains unidentified by the time the screen fades to black. From Nathan (Schlesinger) to Bo (Marwan Salam) to Sam (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) the possibilities seemed endless.

Ultimately, who shows up for Chester isn’t as important as the fact that someone does show up for a moment of “unexplained joy” Barnz said.

“Someone shows up for this unapologetically queer boy in a moment of vulnerability. Someone shows up for him when he needs them, and he’s able to smile, and he’s able to say ‘it’s you,'” she explained. “And we know he’s not alone on that rooftop.”

Barnz concluded her article addressing Generation’s fans and the queer audience it sought to represent:

“To any queer person reading this, whether you watched Generation or not, if your someone hasn’t found you yet, give them time. They’re finding their way.”

Generation was executive produced by Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions; Daniel, Ben and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions; Sharr White; and John Melfi. Marissa Diaz is a producer for Good Thing Going.