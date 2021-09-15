‘Generation’ Canceled By HBO Max After One Season

HBO Max has opted not to order a second season of the Lena Dunham-produced dramedy series Generation (official title style Genera+ion).

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who also directed, Generation was the first HBO Max pilot to go to series. Its 16-episode first season premiered on March 11 and ran in two parts, wrapping its run on July 8. The half-hour show follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Generation’s ensemble cast included Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

Dunham executive produced with Zelda, Daniel and Ben Barnz. Marissa Diaz was a producer.