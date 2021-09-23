‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Renewed For Season 7 At TBS, Late-Night Series Moves To Thursdays

EXCLUSIVE: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will be back on TBS in 2022 after the network renewed the late-night series for a seventh season.

Bee’s show is moving from Wednesday nights to Thursdays when its seventh season launches in January. Bee is one of the most high-profile women in late-night alongside the likes of Amber Ruffin, Sam Jay and Ziwe.

The weekly series, which has regularly been nominated in the main late-night Emmy category, sees Bee cover a range of subjects from stories inside the Beltway to sexual harassment with regular international stories from Rwanda, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.

It is exec produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.

Additionally, TBS has renewed its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition, for the development of new shows, particularly based around new talent.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season,” said Bee. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

added Brett Weitz, General Manager TNT, TBS and truTV: “Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked. But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”