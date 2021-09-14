‘From’: Corteon Moore, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy Join Epix Horror Series

EXCLUSIVE: Epix has cast its final four series regulars for From, its upcoming contemporary sci-fi horror series.

Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice) and Elizabeth Moy join Eion Bailey, Harold Perrineau and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the series created by John Griffin (Crater). From is produced by Midnight Radio — the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg — as well as Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Production is currently underway in Halifax, NS, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in Middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they also must survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Moore will play Ellis, the estranged son of Sheriff Boyd and a resident of Colony House. He is a handsome young philosopher with the soul of an artist and a deep well of unresolved trauma and rage. Only time will tell if the broken relationship between Ellis and his father can ever be healed.

Alpay will portray Jade, a brash, entitled tech hot shot, who just sold his company for hundreds of millions of dollars. What was meant to be an extravagant weekend celebration for Jade instead turns to horror when he finds himself trapped in a nightmarish town with seemingly no way out.

Saunders will play Donna, the earthy, strong leader of Colony House -the town’s separatist faction. She is at once a caring, nurturing den mother to all of those at Colony House, and an unyielding, unforgiving force of nature that stands between Colony House and any who would threaten their way of life.

Moy is Tain-Chen. She is Kenny’s mother and operates the town diner and supply depot. Her gentle but firm spirit may be necessary to keep the peace as unexpected events cause the residents of this nightmare town to start to fraction.

Cast also includes series regulars Shaun Majumder, Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot and Pegah Ghafoori.

From is executive produced by John Griffin and Jack Bender, as well as Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer. From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Moore is repped by Norbert Abrams and Noble Caplan Abrams Talent Management. Alpay is repped by APA, The Characters, Established Artists and Morris Yorn. Saunders is repped by The Characters. Moy is repped by Leo Management.