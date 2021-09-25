Friday Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ And WWE Top The Demos, With ‘Dateline’ Close Behind

It was a mixed bag on Friday night, as wrestling, reality, drama, and newsmags offered something for everyone in the ratings demo wars.

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown went FTW for Fox on Friday (for the win, mom), tied for the top in the demo wars with an 0.5. The road show visited Philadelphia, spotlighting a war of words between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, as well as the Intercontinental Title Match between Apollo Crews and King Shinsuke Nakamura.

At CBS, Big Brother kept up the pace, airing once again on a Friday outside its usual slot in anticipation of next week’s season finale. The show is down to its last three contestants and also scored an 0.5 on the evening, with a slightly larger audience than wrestling. It was followed by a new Secret Celebrity Renovation, as “Boston” Rob Mariano returned to his hometown to make over the kitchen and backyard at his parents’ house. That brought in an 0.2.

ABC ’s highlight was the season debut of newsmag 20/20, which spotlighted a murder involving an ex-NFL player. That scored an 0.3, which trailed NBC ’s Dateline, which had an 0.4 for its examination of a Kentucky triple murder.

The CW had back to back new episodes of Dynasty, the drama drumming up an 0.1 in both the 8 PM and 9 PM slots.