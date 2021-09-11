Friday Ratings: WWE And CIA Are The Top Two Winners On The Night

The WWE visited the World’s Greatest Arena Friday and continued to dominate the demo ratings, bringing in a healthy 0.6 on a relatively quiet evening.

This week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox was held live at Madison Square Garden in New York, and saw the return of Brock Lesnar and a surprise visit from NBA superstar guard (and notorious Garden “villain”) Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

The night was staged in front of a host of big time sports media, including Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi and Nick Wright, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Omar Raja, Meadowlark Media’s John Skipper and his partner, fashion entrepreneur Carmen Busquets, Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini, producer Connor Schell, CAA’s Alan Gold and Matt Kramer, Roc Nation’s Lori York, and The Volume’s Logan Swaim.

Elsewhere, CBS offered Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11, a special examining the agency’s greatest failure and its relentless pursuit of its perpetrators in the wake of the incident. That brought in an 0.3 and the night’s largest total audience for new programs of 2.62 million viewers.

Watch on Deadline

NBC and ABC had a slate of reruns, with newmag 20/20 scoring an 0.4 and the largest total audience of 3.15 million.

The CW saw legal drama Burden of Truth and ageless soap Dynasty both in at a 0.1