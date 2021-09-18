Friday Ratings: ‘Big Brother 23’ Has You Watching, As It Tops The Evening Demos

The venerable CBS reality show Big Brother 23 topped the Friday demo wars with an 0.6, as Thursday’s two-hour special was followed by a rare Friday appearance to tuck into the nominations following the double eviction from the day before. The show was moved up two days because of Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

CBS also had a new The Greatest #AtHome Videos, which scored an 0.2, followed by a Blue Bloods rerun.

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown went from big to small this week, moving from New York City to Knoxville, Tenn. But they’re still big, it’s the pictures that got small, as the Fox perennial ratings demo champ came in at an 0.5. Universal champion Roman Reigns showed up to confirm he will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

NBC had a rerun of American Ninja Warriors, which scored a surprisingly strong 0.4. That was followed by a new Dateline, which examined the unsolved child murder of Ohio’s Amy Mihaljevic three decades ago. That came in at an 0.3.

Elsewhere, ABC honored Hispanic Heritage Month with the special Soul of a Nation: Corazón de América’- Celebrating Hispanic Culture. The one-hour event focused on the contributions and achievements of the people who claim Latino and Hispanic heritage in the United States, but fizzled to an 0.2 The trailing 20/20 at 10 PM took a fresh look at the infamous Stanford murders of three women on its campus, bringing in new interviews with the family of convicted killer John Getreu. The show garnered an 0.3.

The CW saw legal drama Burden of Truth and soap Dynasty both with an 0.1