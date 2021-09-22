‘Friday Night Lights’ Gets Rewatch Podcast Hosted By Derek Phillips & Stacey Oristano For Cadence13

EXCLUSIVE: Friday Night Lights is joining the ranks of TV series to get its own rewatch podcast series.

Derek Phillips, who played Billy Riggins, brother of Taylor Kitsch’s Tim Riggins, and Stacey Oristano, who played his on-screen wife Mindy Collette-Riggins, are to host Clear Eyes, Full Hearts: A Friday Night Lights Rewatch.

The series, which launches on September 28, comes from Audacy-owned Cadence13, will see the pair return to the fictional town of Dillon, Texas.

The high-school football drama premiered on NBC in 2006 and ran for two seasons before becoming a co-production with DirecTV and ultimately running for five seasons.

Created by Peter Berg and based on the book by Buzz Bissinger, the series starred Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Taylor Kitsch and Michael B. Jordan.

Phillips and Oristano will break down iconic moments in the show, share behind-the-scenes stories, and answer fan questions and will be joined along the way by special guests from the Friday Night Lights family including writers, directors and fellow cast members.

“We can’t wait to rewatch the show with the fans and rediscover the magic of Friday Night Lights,” said Phillips and Oristano. “We’re excited to partner with Black Barrel Media, Ritual Productions, and Cadence13 to bring this rewatch to life.”

“We’ve loved Friday Night Lights since the beginning, all the way back to the book,” said Chris Wimmer, co-founder of Black Barrel Media. “And now it’s an honor to work with the teams at Ritual Productions and Cadence13 to give the fans an inside look at the TV show.”

“Fifteen years later, Friday Night Lights remains at the top of the list of iconic series, beloved by fans around the world,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “We’re thrilled to team up with Derek, Stacey, and our partners at Black Barrel Media and Ritual Productions to revisit our favorite characters, moments, and memories.”