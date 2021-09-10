‘Free Solo’ Distributor Greenwich Entertainment Sets Canadian Output Deal With LevelFILM — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment and levelFILM have struck a multi-year partnership for the Canadian distributor to handle all of Greenwich’s films in Canada starting with the upcoming release of Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, which explores the explosive unpublished novel Answered Prayers by Truman Capote.

The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, its U.S. premiere at DOC NYC and Greenwich is releasing the film in theaters on September 10.

Founded in 2017, Greenwich is led by Co-Presidents Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn and has grown into one of the leading U.S. distributors of arthouse films and documentaries.

Greenwich handled the record-setting theatrical release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Academy Award-Winning documentary Free Solo, which grossed more thhan $17M at the North American box office.

Other Greenwich releases include Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice directed by Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy, and Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily starring Molly Shannon.

Upcoming releases include Vasarhelyi and Chin’s The Rescue with NatGeo, Debbie Lum’s Try Harder, and Camilla Nielsson’s President, which we announced Greenwich’s deal for yesterday.

Based in Toronto, levelFILM is the distributor behind films such as The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Together Together, and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open. Founded in 2013 by David Hudakoc and Michael Baker, the company specializes in acquiring, developing, marketing and selling indie films in Canada.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the output agreement with levelFILM’s Head of Distribution, John Bain.

“We’ve been very impressed with how David, Michael, and John have grown their company and their deft touch in releasing recent films including The Dissident, Street Gang, and The Assistant,” said Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and Andy Bohn. “As we build an exciting slate of films, level is the perfect distributor to handle these titles in Canada and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to form this long-term pact with Greenwich Entertainment,” said David Hudakoc, Managing Director of levelFILM. “Their upcoming slate is both quality and captivating and Ed and Andy’s track record in acquiring high-quality and thought-provoking films fits so well with what we do as a company. We’re excited to work closely with them to bring these films to Canadian audiences.”