Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films Acquires Worldwide Rights To ‘Down With The King’ Starring Rapper Freddie Gibbs In Debut Role

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films has acquired worldwide rights to Breaker Studios’ Down with the King, which had its world premiere in the ACID lineup that runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival and just scored the Grand Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival.

Written and directed by Diego Ongaro (Bob and the Trees), the movie stars 2021 Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Freddie Gibbs in his debut feature film role, alongside Jamie Neumann (Lovecraft Country), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Sharon Washington (Joker) and Bob Tarasuk (Bob and the Trees).

Written by Xabi Molia and Ongaro, the film follows rap star Money Merc (Gibbs), whose disillusionment with the music industry and the pressures of being a celebrity sends him away from the city to re-evaluate his career and finds himself in a small-town farming community.

Rob Cristiano (The Miseducation of Cameron Post), Kim Jackson (Blue Caprice) and Zach LeBeau (Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain) produced the film.

Visit Films’ Ryan Kampe negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Down with the King is the second feature from Ongaro, whose feature debut Bob and the Trees premiered at Sundance 2015 and went on to win the Grand Prix at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures to bring Down with the King to the world and showcase Freddie Gibbs’ incredible talent beyond music,” said the director.

Stage 6 Films is the theatrical label for Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Stage 6 Films’ domestic, international and worldwide releases include Searching, If Beale Street Could Talk, Don’t Breathe, Arrival, The Lobster, Whiplash and the Insidious franchise. Recent releases have included Dream Horse, Zola, Here Today, The World to Come and The Kid Detective.