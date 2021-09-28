Fran Drescher, Martin Kove, Mario Cantone Among Season 2 Cast Of ‘Gravesend’

EXCLUSIVE: The Amazon Video Direct series Gravesend is growing its cast by 6 in season 2. New additions include Fran Drescher (The Nanny, Hotel Transylvania), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, All My Life), William Forsythe (Raising Arizona, Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Dice Clay (A Star is Born, Blue Jasmine), and Sofia Milos (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends).

Drescher will bring to life the character of Rosa Sessta, sister to Philly Boss Nicky Sessta played by Armand Assante; Kove will portray Murray Zorwitz, a Jewish mobster; Clay stars as Handsome Rinaldo, a capo in the Colezzo family; Forsythe plays Santini Traffato, the boss of Florida; Cantone stars as Franco, a fashion designer; and Sofia Milos will play Tina Telva, the Crazy Chris’ (James Russo) Wife, who is a capo in the Colezzo Family.

The series—created by actor, producer, and director, William DeMeo— set in 1986 follows the events surrounding DeMeo’s Benny Zerletta, a member of the Colezzo crime family in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend. In season 1, he is torn between following the good life inculcated in him by his devout Catholic parents and a life of crime. He is disowned when he picks the latter as the series dives into the complicated and dangerous life he has chosen.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in spring/summer 2022.