Fox News Tops Third Quarter, But All News Networks See Year-Over-Year Declines

Fox News topped the third-quarter ratings as well as September numbers, but all of the cable news networks showed year-over-year declines.

In the third quarter primetime, Fox News averaged 2.37 million total viewers, down 32% from the same period a year earlier. MSNBC posted 1.27 million, down 40%, while CNN had 822,000, down 46%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 377,000, down 37%; CNN posted 188,000, down 52%; and MSNBC was at 161,000, down 51%.

The numbers are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News and CNN.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.36 million viewers, down 22%; MSNBC averaged 738,000, down 39%; and CNN had 598,000, down 38%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News posted 227,000, down 25;, compared to CNN with 130,000, off by 46%; and MSNBC with 94,000, a drop of 48%.

Tucker Carlson Tonight once again topped total viewers with 3.24 million, followed by The Five with 2.98 million, Hannity with 2.94 million, The Ingraham Angle with 2.35 million and The Rachel Maddow Show at 2.20 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped with an average of 549,000, followed by Hannity with 478,000, The Five with 478,000, The Ingraham Angle with 400,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 335,000.

In September primetime, Fox News averaged 2.49 million viewers, down 31%; MSNBC posted 1.27 million, down 38%; and CNN had 791,000, down 41%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 400,000, down 35%; CNN posted 183,000, down 41%; and MSNBC had 152,000, off by 51%.

In total day, Fox News averaged 1.46 million viewers, off by 20%, compared to MSNBC with 716,000, down 39%, and CNN with 576,000, a drop of 36%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 240,000, down 24%, CNN averaged 127,000, down 38% and MSNBC had 83,000, off by 52%.

Tucker Carlson Tonight again was the top viewership draw for the month, averaging 3.37 million, followed by The Five with 3.25 million, Hannity with 3.05 million, The Ingraham Angle with 2.51 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.37 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 574,000, followed by Hannity with 494,000, The Five with 473,000, The Ingraham Angle with 429,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 369,000.