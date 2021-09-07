Former Warner Bros. UK TV Chief Claire Hungate Joins eSports Firm Team Liquid

Claire Hungate, who was previously CEO of Warner Bros. TV Production UK, has joined eSports group Team Liquid as President and COO.

Hungate will oversee the Utrect-based company’s global business strategy and operations and lead plans for global expansion, acquisitions and new revenue streams.

Based in London and the Netherlands, Hungate will also oversee the company’s P&L and handle its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

She was most recently independent director at international games publisher Avalanche Studios Group and chair of production music library The Nerve. Before that, she ran Brave Bison, turning it from a multi-channel network into a social content studio. From 2014, she spent several years running Warner Bros. UK television business after the Hollywood studio acquired Shed Media. The production group was responsible for titles such as Man on Wire, and formats such as Who Do You Think You Are and Supernanny.

“I believe that quality is the best business model and Team Liquid embodies that through its direct relationship with its engaged, loyal and growing audience,” said Hungate. “Liquid is a foundational player in esports and has grown into a global and multi-generational brand. As the industry continues to grow, we have a real opportunity to help set the agenda for the future of esports both culturally and commercially. Team Liquid have played a critical part in establishing esports history to date and I hope I can help them continue to make that mark.”

“From the moment we first met Claire, we’ve admired her knowledge, experience and passion, as well as how closely they align with our business and cultural endeavors,” added Team Liquid Founder and Co-CEO Victor Goossens. “She already embodies the ‘Liquid Way’ and is the right fit to help us advance our priorities and drive the industry forward.”