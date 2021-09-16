Former Sky Director Of Drama Cameron Roach Launches Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach, Sky’s outgoing director of drama, is launching Rope Ladder Fiction, a Manchester-based indie production company with a focus on providing training and development opportunities to new talent.

The company will look to create scripted content alongside industry partners and said “outreach and innovation” will be its core principles. Rope Ladder Fiction will build upon Roach’s first solo project, Flip The Script, a training program that provides 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the UK’s North West region, run by social enterprise Sharp Features.

Roach’s new company is currently working on a raft of projects with broadcasters and aims to begin production on them in 2022.

“Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama,” said Roach. “We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”