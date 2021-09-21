Former Pilgrim Media Chief Creative Officer Johnny Gould Sets Up Shop With 3BMG

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Gould, who was previously chief creative officer at Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Media Group, has set up his own unscripted production company, backed by 3BMG.

Gould has launched Superluna Studios as a joint venture with the company, which was launched last year by Reinout Oerlemans and Ross Weintraub.

Superluna is developing series across the docuseries, lifestyle, history, competition and nonfiction spaces. He currently has more than 20 projects in development including a feature documentary set up at a major streamer.

During his 16-year tenure at Pilgrim, he oversaw development and worked on series including Fast N’ Loud, Street Outlaws, Wicked Tuna, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Bring It!, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, Michael Sam, Lindsay, Raising Whitley, Battlefish, Days that Shaped America, and Car Kings.

It is the latest joint venture for 3BMG, the parent company of Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Productions. Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Oerlemans and CEO Weintraub set up the model to incubate, foster and support a number of established and emerging unscripted producers.

The idea is to support the growth of these producers, who operate as owners of their own companies, while leveraging 3BMG’s production infrastructure and resources.

Superluna Studios joins Bling Empire producer Jeff Jenkins Productions, which recently scored a second season of My Unorthodox Life at Netflix, Tiny House Battle producer Lost Arts Pictures, Guardians of the Glades producer Parabolic Content and 3 Ball Productions, which is making Come Dance With Me for CBS.

Before joining Pilgrim Media Group, Gould began his career at Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment, working on campaigns for artists as Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and The Offspring.

Gould said, “With the ongoing expansion of streaming and the variety and diversity of content making its way to viewers, it’s an exhilarating time to be a storyteller. The prestigious global machine that Ross and Reinout have built at 3BMG provides an incredible entrepreneurial opportunity for me to build and scale a diverse production business tailor made for the way audiences now consume content. There’s a voracious appetite among buyers for curated big swings, and this partnership allows me the opportunity to bring breakout content to networks, platforms and audiences across the globe.”

“Johnny Gould is simply one of the most respected and well-liked creatives in our business with deep experience working across nearly every genre of content and with virtually every buyer. His experience, taste and robust relationships are unparalleled and a great complement to our growing roster of JVs. We couldn’t be more bullish on Johnny Gould and know that our buyers across all platforms will be eager to be in business with Superluna Studios,” added Weintraub.

Oerlemans said, “During a challenging time, 3BMG has been expanding, both here at home with JVs run by innovative, stand-out creatives, and abroad through our format business and partnerships. We’re delighted to bring Superluna into the fold as we continue leveraging our strong momentum and accelerate our plans for growth.”