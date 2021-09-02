Former Netflix Exec Lisa Hamilton Daly Joins Crown Media Family Networks As EVP, Programming

Lisa Hamilton Daly, who developed series such as Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias during her time as Director, Original Series at Netflix, has joined Crown Media Family Networks.

Hamilton Daly becomes EVP, Programming, replacing Michelle Vicary, who stepped down in May.

It marks the latest major move by Wonya Lucas, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks since she took over last year.

Hamilton Daly left the streamer in October 2020 and in February joined Bedrock Entertainment, the production company set up by Tony To and Dan Sackheim with ITV backing.

Reporting to Lucas and based in Studio City, she will lead programming and development across its linear networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – as well as its SVOD service Hallmark Movies Now and AVOD platform Hallmark Movies & More.

She has been tasked with “diversifying” the company’s talent pool, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Delivering first-rate, heartfelt programming that resonates with our audience, while aligning with the Hallmark brand promise, is at the core of everything we do,” said Lucas. “Lisa has incredible creative instincts and a proven track record in producing beloved, compelling content that stands the test of time – making her the perfect person to lead the charge as we evolve our programming strategy and expand the kinds of stories we tell. I eagerly look forward to her putting her talent and insights to work for our various channels and services and am confident our viewers will love what she brings to the table.”