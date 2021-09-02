Former Netflix Exec Brian Wright Joins Riot Games As Chief Content Officer Of Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: League of Legends and Valorant publisher Riot Games continues to bolster its entertainment division as former Netflix executive Brian Wright joins the studio as Chief Content Officer.

Wright will report to Riot Games’ Global President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley, who also recently hired Frank Zhu as Managing Director of China Entertainment.

Wright will be responsible for developing programming strategies for original film, television and animation for Riot Entertainment. He will work with Spenley and the company’s global leadership team to bring the gaming and entertainment industries together and identify talent and creators to expand the brand’s IP. Creative, production and business affairs will all report to Wright.

Riot Games has already taken the plunge into the TV and film world, with the League of Legends animated series Arcane set to debut on Netflix later this year. Last month, Paramount+ ordered Players, a mockumentary-style series that follows a fictional team of pro League players – Riot Games is among the show’s executive producers.

“Brian is a dynamic leader with creative instincts that led to many shows that penetrated pop culture and delighted audiences around the world while working with the best showrunners, directors and creators in entertainment,” Spenley said. “He is the perfect visionary to shepherd Riot’s beloved IP, help create original content and build a first class studio all while keeping true to our ‘player first’ ethos.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Riot Entertainment,” Wright said. “The League of Legends universe is some of the most imaginative and inspired IP known today — the ultimate playground to invite the world’s best storytellers. Working with Shauna and the team to build a cutting-edge studio is nothing short of a dream come true. A proof point of what’s possible can be found in Arcane, Riot’s first animated series, which blew me away with its inspired storytelling, visuals and music. I can’t wait to bring more vibrant stories to players and fans around the world.”

Wright is the latest entertainment industry executive to have made the transition to Riot over the last year, joining Gaude Paez, Ryan Crosby and DJ Jacobs, in addition to Spenley and Zhu.

Prior to exiting Netflix back in June, Wright served as the streamer’s head of overall deals, where he serviced deals with the likes of Ryan Murphy, the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Shonda Rhimes, the Obamas, Mike Flanagan, Mara Brock Akil and Jenji Kohan.

Before managing overall deals, he ran the streamer’s family and YA department. During his seven-year tenure, Wright oversaw series such as Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Shadow & Bone, Atypical, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Outer Banks, The Umbrella Academy, and Sweet Tooth.

Wright previously spent seven years at Viacom, where he rose to SVP of Development across Nickelodeon and Nick @ Nite. He began his executive career at Greg Berlanti’s production company before spending two years at Lifetime.