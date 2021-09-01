Ex-Nat Geo Exec Geoff Daniels Joins Nutopia To Bolster U.S. Ranks

EXCLUSIVE: The World According to Jeff Goldblum producer Nutopia is bolstering its executive team in the U.S. with the hire of former Nat Geo executive Geoff Daniels.

Daniels, who was previously EVP, Global Unscripted Entertainment at the Disney-owned factual broadcaster, will become EVP, Unscripted Entertainment at Jane Root’s Nutopia.

He will work across all series in production, manage program marketing and help to liaise with Nutopia’s production partners and talent. Based in the U.S., he will report to founder and CEO Root.

Daniels, who left Nat Geo as part of a broader restructure across Disney in December, previously oversaw all development and production for unscripted programming for National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo on Disney+. He commissioned Nutopia series The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless. Before that, launched Nat Geo Wild and helped grow the network with series such as like The Incredible Dr. Pol, Savage Kingdom and programming stunts like Big Cat Week and SharkFest.

He joined the network in 1998 as Director of Development, supporting the initial rollout and expansion of National Geographic Channels Internationally and commissioned more than 250 hours of original programming per year.

Nutopia is known for series such as Nat Geo’s One Strange Rock, Netflix’s The Last Czars and Babies, and HBO Max’s A World of Calm as well as upcoming series African Queens, with Jada Pinkett Smith for Netflix, and Welcome to Earth with Will Smith for Disney+.

“With our ever-growing slate of productions, we are delighted to welcome Geoff as we expand our senior team,” said Root. “From working with him over the last few years, I know that he has the vision, extraordinary experience and great working relationships in the industry to continue our successes into the future.”

“When it comes to delivering brand defining, breakthrough content that entertains and inspires mass audiences around the world, Nutopia is the gold standard. I simply couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity to work alongside such an innovative team of creators under a leader as visionary as Jane,” added Daniels.