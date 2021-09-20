‘Fleabag’ Star Sian Clifford & ‘Sherlock’ Actor Jonathan Aris Join ‘His Dark Materials’

The duo are joining as Agent Salmakia and Commander Roke, respectively, both ‘Gallivespian Spies’. In the Philip Pullman story, Gallivespians are tiny humanoids who evolved in their native universe’s earth.

Fleabag star Sian Clifford and Sherlock actor Jonathan Aris are joining BBC and HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials .

In the books, Gallivespian Spies are described by Pullman thus: “He was striking to look at: he was no taller than Lord Asriel’s hand span, and as slender as a dragonfly, but the rest of Lord Asriel’s captains treated him with profound respect, for he was armed with a poisonous sting in the spurs on his heels. He and his kind, the Gallivespians, had few of the qualities of good spies except, of course, their exceptional smallness: they were so proud and touchy that they would never have remained inconspicuous if they had been of Lord Asriel’s size.”

Production on season three of the fantasy drama began earlier this year in the UK.

The new season will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the most complex and ambitious of Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy of novels, as Lyra and Will travel through different worlds to find each other.

Returning cast includes Dafne Keen (Lyra), Amir Wilson (Will), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Simone Kirby (Mary Malone), Will Keen (Father McPhail), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), Ruta Gedminstas (Serafina Pekkala), and James McAvoy (Lord Asriel). New cast includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez.

Bad Wolf produces in association with New Line Cinema. Production has been taking place at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England.