‘First Wives Club’ Renewed For Season 3 By BET+

EXCLUSIVE: First Wives Club will be back for a third season on BET+. The streaming platform of BET Networks has locked in a third installment of the popular dramedy starring Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau and has opened a writers room to work on the new installment.

It is not clear whether Scott Rudin, a producer on the First Wives Club movie and an executive producer on the series for its first two seasons, will remain an EP in Season 3. Following reports detailing abuse allegations against the uber-producer, Rudin in April said he was “stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway.” He is no longer an executive producer on FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, which was recently renewed for Season 4.

Developed by Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver, First Wives Club, like the 1996 movie that starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, is set in New York City. It follows Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott), who band together after their marriages fall apart and find strength in their sisterhood — and, of course, a little revenge.

RonReaco Lee, Mark Tallman and Michelle Mitchenor also star.

Oliver writes the series and executive produces with Karen Rosenfelt as well as Tony Hernandez of Jax Media. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.