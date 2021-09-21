‘Firefly Lane’ Adds Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort & Jolene Purdy To Cast For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Firefly Lane, headlined by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, has set four major cast additions for the upcoming second season. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost In Space) has joined as a new series regular. Greg Germann, coming off his four-year stint on Grey’s Anatomy, has been tapped as a recurring alongside India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as well as The White Lotus breakout Jolene Purdy.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Season 2, Heigl and Chalke reprise their roles as lifelong best friends Tully and Kate, facing the ultimate test of their friendship and the path to sustain the other relationships in their lives.

Argentinian-born Serricchio plays Danny Diaz. Danny is a cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry with Tully (Heigl). He’s brash, ambitious, and sexy. Danny and Tully continually trade barbs, but beneath his smug façade lies real vulnerability and passion.

De Beaufort plays Charlotte. As we meet Charlotte in 1985 Seattle, she’s a quiet and reserved aspiring journalist with a hopeless crush on Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). But over the years she grows into a world-renowned, confident and sophisticated reporter- a woman who knows what she wants, and isn’t afraid to go after it.

Germann plays Benedict Binswanger. The scion of an influential logging family, Benedict parlays his success in business into a run for Governor of Washington state in the 1980s. His outward confidence belies a deep concern for both his own and his family’s reputations—and he is determined to preserve the Binswanger legacy by making sure a long-held secret stays buried.

Purdy plays Justine Jordan, a sunny, upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanor even when delivering devastating news. She’s always got a plan, and is ready to execute it. An up and coming power player in the world of entertainment. Justine Jordan is no nonsense but always charming, the kind of person everyone wants in their corner — including Tully Hart (Heigl).

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner of Firefly Lane, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, and executive produces along with Heigl, Shawn Williamson and Michael Spiller. Hannah serves as co-executive producer. The series is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.

Ally McBeal alum Germann Germann joined ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy as a recurring in Season 14 and was promoted to a series regular at the start of Season 16. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and manager Matt Goldman.

Serricchio, whose series credits also include Good Girls and El Recluso, is repped by MPG Management.

Purdy played Lani in the opening episode of HBO’s The White Lotus and also recurred on Disney+’s WandaVision. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and BMK-ENT.

Actress-singer de Beaufort recently shot the Steven Soderbergh/Zoe Kravitz New Line feature Kimi along with the Francis Lawrence/Jason Momoa Netflix feature Slumberland. She is repped by Gersh and Think Tank Management.